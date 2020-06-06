Queen - Perfume Genius
(No idea if it’s a duplicate!)
Queen - Perfume Genius
(No idea if it’s a duplicate!)
Rather Die Young - Beyoncé
It’s not, search for the artist.
Sceptres and Crowns - Strawhead
TBH I couldn’t be bothered!
There Goes The Mountain - Tom Paxton
Up to My Neck in You - AC/DC
Videotape - Radiohead
When Morning Breaks - Tom Paxton
X-Man - Sadat X
(The) Young Ones - Cliff Richard and the Shadows
Zombie - The Pretty Reckless
All Along the Watchtower - Jimi Hendrix
coothead
Crosstown Traffic - Jimi Hendrix
Do Right By Your Woman - Bad Company
East Harlem - Beirut
500 Miles (Away From Home) – Bobby Bare (1964)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgnaavPxSmk
(Different lyrics than #365 by TechnoBear - “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” - The Proclaimers)
Gospel Plow - Bob Dylan
Haven’t Got Time For The Pain – Carly Simon (1974)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4HLHuS3hkw (Live at Grand Central 1995)
I’ve Got a Sweet Little Angel - Jimi Hendrix
Just Another Night – Cat Stevens (1978)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpn9xlH2wdc
https://www.metrolyrics.com/just-another-night-lyrics-cat-stevens.html (Lyrics)
(different lyrics than Mick Jagger’s song #3194)