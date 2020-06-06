[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Community
#3307

Queen - Perfume Genius

(No idea if it’s a duplicate!) :shifty:

#3308

Rather Die Young - Beyoncé

It’s not, search for the artist. :wink:

1 Like
#3309

Sceptres and Crowns - Strawhead

TBH I couldn’t be bothered! :flushed:

1 Like
#3310

There Goes The Mountain - Tom Paxton

2 Likes
#3311

Up to My Neck in You - AC/DC

#3312

Videotape - Radiohead

#3313

When Morning Breaks - Tom Paxton

1 Like
#3314

X-Man - Sadat X

#3315

(The) Young Ones - Cliff Richard and the Shadows

#3316

Zombie - The Pretty Reckless

#3317

All Along the Watchtower - Jimi Hendrix

#3318

Burning Hell - Tom Jones

coothead

#3319

Crosstown Traffic - Jimi Hendrix

#3320

Do Right By Your Woman - Bad Company

#3321

East Harlem - Beirut

#3322

500 Miles (Away From Home) – Bobby Bare (1964)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgnaavPxSmk
(Different lyrics than #365 by TechnoBear - “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” - The Proclaimers)

1 Like
#3323

Gospel Plow - Bob Dylan

1 Like
#3324

Haven’t Got Time For The Pain – Carly Simon   (1974)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4HLHuS3hkw  (Live at Grand Central 1995)

#3325

I’ve Got a Sweet Little Angel - Jimi Hendrix

1 Like
#3326

Just Another Night – Cat Stevens (1978)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpn9xlH2wdc
https://www.metrolyrics.com/just-another-night-lyrics-cat-stevens.html (Lyrics)
(different lyrics than Mick Jagger’s song #3194)