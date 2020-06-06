[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Community
#3299

Joe Fabulous - Bad Company

#3300

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door - Guns N’ Roses

#3301

Leaving Nancy - Eric Bogle

#3302

Madre de Dios (The) - Strawhead

#3303

Nothing Compares 2 U - Sinéad O’Connor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-EF60neguk

#3304

Old Friends - Eric Bogle

#3305

Pretty Woman - Lattie Moore

#3307

Queen - Perfume Genius

(No idea if it’s a duplicate!) :shifty:

#3308

Rather Die Young - Beyoncé

It’s not, search for the artist. :wink:

#3309

Sceptres and Crowns - Strawhead

TBH I couldn’t be bothered! :flushed:

#3310

There Goes The Mountain - Tom Paxton

#3311

Up to My Neck in You - AC/DC

#3312

Videotape - Radiohead

#3313

When Morning Breaks - Tom Paxton

#3314

X-Man - Sadat X

#3315

(The) Young Ones - Cliff Richard and the Shadows

#3316

Zombie - The Pretty Reckless

#3317

All Along the Watchtower - Jimi Hendrix

#3318

Burning Hell - Tom Jones

coothead

#3319

Crosstown Traffic - Jimi Hendrix