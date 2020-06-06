Joe Fabulous - Bad Company
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door - Guns N’ Roses
Leaving Nancy - Eric Bogle
Madre de Dios (The) - Strawhead
Nothing Compares 2 U - Sinéad O’Connor
Old Friends - Eric Bogle
Pretty Woman - Lattie Moore
Queen - Perfume Genius
(No idea if it’s a duplicate!)
Rather Die Young - Beyoncé
It’s not, search for the artist.
Sceptres and Crowns - Strawhead
TBH I couldn’t be bothered!
There Goes The Mountain - Tom Paxton
Up to My Neck in You - AC/DC
Videotape - Radiohead
When Morning Breaks - Tom Paxton
X-Man - Sadat X
(The) Young Ones - Cliff Richard and the Shadows
Zombie - The Pretty Reckless
All Along the Watchtower - Jimi Hendrix
Crosstown Traffic - Jimi Hendrix