[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#3267

Daddy Lessons - Beyoncé

#3268

Early In The Morning - Bad Company

#3269

Formation - Beyoncé

#3270

Goodness Gracious Me - Peter Sellers & Sophia Loren

#3271

Hot as Ice - Britney Spears

#3272

I want To Be Wanted – Brenda Lee (1960)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6l5JKWA1LM

#3273

Jump - Madonna

#3274

Kiss Me, Kate – MGM Studio and Orchestra Chorus (1953)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kiss_Me_Kate_(film)” (Wikipedia)

#3275

Let’s All Go Down the Strand (and have a banana) - Stanley Holloway

#3276

Money Trees - Kendrick Lamar

#3277

Not Ready To Make Nice – Dixie Chicks (2006)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wh0om9erc8 (Live on the Late Show with David Letterman 2006)

#3278

On The Road To Find Out - Cat Stevens

#3279

Pastures of Plenty – Woody Guthrie (1941)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zMvMtIYCPH4
(also sung by others incl: Judy Collins, Bob Dylan, ‘Peter, Paul and Mary’, Odetta.)

#3280

Quality or Quantity - Bad Religion

#3281

Rhythm Machine - Bad Company

#3282

Saint Pablo - Kanye West

#3283

To Sir With Love – Lulu (1967)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOVQ4vAmM7Y

#3284

Uncle Remus - Frank Zappa

#3285

Veni Vidi Vici – Madonna (Music video with Nas) (2015)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy2DwBZjP0A

#3286

With God on Our Side - Bob Dylan