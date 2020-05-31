[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Tombstone Blues - Bob Dylan

Until You Come Back To Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do) – Aretha Franklin (1973)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaTo5iqTH5s

Vuvuvu - MSTRKRFT

When the Party’s Over – Janis Ian (1975)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Em--UlYZocE

X - Helter Skelter - Spite Extreme Wing

You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away – The Beatles (1965)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFgRKdsLfLc

Zookeeper - Honey Claws

April Come She Will – Simon & Garfunkel (1966)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITXBjDTXS90 (from their Concert in Central Park, 1982)

Birdie Song (The) - The Tweets

Canadian Railroad Trilogy - Gordon Lightfoot

Daddy Lessons - Beyoncé

Early In The Morning - Bad Company

Formation - Beyoncé

Goodness Gracious Me - Peter Sellers & Sophia Loren

Hot as Ice - Britney Spears

I want To Be Wanted – Brenda Lee (1960)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M6l5JKWA1LM

Jump - Madonna

Kiss Me, Kate – MGM Studio and Orchestra Chorus (1953)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kiss_Me_Kate_(film)” (Wikipedia)

Let’s All Go Down the Strand (and have a banana) - Stanley Holloway

Money Trees - Kendrick Lamar