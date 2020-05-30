Heartless - Kanye West
I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles - Doris Day
Just You, Just Me - Ray Charles
Knapsack - Bad Company
Lost In The World - Kanye West
Mugs Game - The Fabulous Poodles
Natural Mystic - Bob Marley
Ode To Billie Joe – Bobbie Gentry (1967)
Pound the Alarm - Nicki Minaj
I’m outta Qs
Ready For Love - Bad Company
Quill’s Big Retreat - Tyler Bates
S next.
Should Have Known - The Barefoot Movement
Tombstone Blues - Bob Dylan
Until You Come Back To Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do) – Aretha Franklin (1973)
Vuvuvu - MSTRKRFT
When the Party’s Over – Janis Ian (1975)
X - Helter Skelter - Spite Extreme Wing
You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away – The Beatles (1965)
Zookeeper - Honey Claws
April Come She Will – Simon & Garfunkel (1966)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITXBjDTXS90 (from their Concert in Central Park, 1982)