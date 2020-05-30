Xoloitzcuintle Chicloso - Porter
Young At Heart – Frank Sinatra (1954)
Zapata - The Knife
All I Really Want To Do – Cher (1975)
Bold As Love - Jimi Hendrix
Carrie Anne – The Hollies (1967)
Dogs - Pink Floyd
Electric Land - Bad Company
Freight Loader - Eric Clapton
Good Night Irene – Eric Clapton (1982)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZm96PKwtHc
-- Led Belly (1933)
Heartless - Kanye West
I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles - Doris Day
Just You, Just Me - Ray Charles
Knapsack - Bad Company
Lost In The World - Kanye West
Mugs Game - The Fabulous Poodles
Natural Mystic - Bob Marley
Ode To Billie Joe – Bobbie Gentry (1967)
Pound the Alarm - Nicki Minaj
I’m outta Qs
Ready For Love - Bad Company