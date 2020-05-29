[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Ursula Finally Has Tits - The Queers

Venus - The Shocking Blue

Wide Eyed And Legless - Andy Fairweather Low

Xoloitzcuintle Chicloso - Porter

Young At Heart – Frank Sinatra (1954)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YT--YHYbwjs

Zapata - The Knife

All I Really Want To Do – Cher (1975)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URsD357DyAw

Bold As Love - Jimi Hendrix

Carrie Anne – The Hollies (1967)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_e--JwaJtY

Dogs - Pink Floyd

Electric Land - Bad Company

Freight Loader - Eric Clapton

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_KI8Xo_nVd8

Good Night Irene – Eric Clapton (1982)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZm96PKwtHc

             -- Led Belly (1933)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xn50JSI0W-E

Heartless - Kanye West

I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles - Doris Day

Just You, Just Me - Ray Charles

Knapsack - Bad Company

Lost In The World - Kanye West

Mugs Game - The Fabulous Poodles

Natural Mystic - Bob Marley