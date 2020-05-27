[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#3215

Down the Highway - Bob Dylan

#3216

Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool – Connie Frances (1960)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhjiaOTwCNg

#3217

Follow God - Kanye West

#3218

Goin’ Out of My Head – Little Anthony and The Imperials (1964)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pB94PvN_ed4

#3219

Hallelujah, I Love Her So - Ray Charles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-JsqKlVVGk

#3220

I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch) – The Four Tops (1970)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPrtvdzhmts

#3221

Just a Little Lovin’ - Ray Charles

#3222

Kings and Queens – Aerosmith (1977)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQCv80Ac3ls

#3223

Love Lockdown - Kanye West

#3224

Mockingbird – Carly Simon and James Taylor (1973)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srSFZeR7-8U
(Different lyrics than #2925 by Erik_J - Mockingbird - Eminem)

#3225

19th Nervous Breakdown - The Rolling Stones

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FoNSFFhyEi8

Different artist too it seems. :thinking:

#3226

Oh, Atlanta - Bad Company

#3227

Play My Darling, Play - Katzenjammer

#3228

Queen’s Visiting the Camp at Tilbury (The) - Strawhead

#3229

Ronald Reagan Era - Kendrick Lamar

#3230

Scraps of Paper - Eric Bogle

#3231

The Way I Choose - Bad Company

#3232

Ursula Finally Has Tits - The Queers

#3233

Venus - The Shocking Blue

#3234

Wide Eyed And Legless - Andy Fairweather Low

