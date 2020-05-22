[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#3206

Visions - Stevie Wonder

#3207

When a Man Loves a Woman – Percy Sledge (1966)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lp7FtJXp7k

#3208

Xloya’s Guilt - Dysphoria

#3209

Young Girl – Gary Pucket and the Union Gap (1968)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4d67riim5g

#3210

#3211

Zonked - Washed Out

#3212

At Last – Etta James (1960)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQ45Q7ZuTEs

#3213

Brain Damage - Pink Floyd

#3214

Come a Little Bit Closer – Jay and the Americans (1964)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZuWkVqum6a8

#3215

Down the Highway - Bob Dylan

#3216

Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool – Connie Frances (1960)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhjiaOTwCNg

#3217

Follow God - Kanye West

#3218

Goin’ Out of My Head – Little Anthony and The Imperials (1964)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pB94PvN_ed4

#3219

Hallelujah, I Love Her So - Ray Charles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-JsqKlVVGk

#3220

I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch) – The Four Tops (1970)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPrtvdzhmts

#3221

Just a Little Lovin’ - Ray Charles

#3222

Kings and Queens – Aerosmith (1977)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQCv80Ac3ls

#3223

Love Lockdown - Kanye West

#3224

Mockingbird – Carly Simon and James Taylor (1973)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srSFZeR7-8U
(Different lyrics than #2925 by Erik_J - Mockingbird - Eminem)

#3225

19th Nervous Breakdown - The Rolling Stones

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FoNSFFhyEi8

Different artist too it seems. :thinking: