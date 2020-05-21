Partition - Beyoncé
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Queen Victoria (Live) – Leonard Cohen (1973)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpT11FGHa3Y
https://genius.com/Leonard-cohen-queen-victoria-lyrics
Rattle Shakin Mama - Mel McGonnigle
Softly, As I Leave You – Elvis Presley (1978)
The End - The Beatles
Under the Covers – Janis Ian (1981)
Visions - Stevie Wonder
When a Man Loves a Woman – Percy Sledge (1966)
Xloya’s Guilt - Dysphoria
Young Girl – Gary Pucket and the Union Gap (1968)
Zonked - Washed Out
At Last – Etta James (1960)
Brain Damage - Pink Floyd
Come a Little Bit Closer – Jay and the Americans (1964)
Down the Highway - Bob Dylan
Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool – Connie Frances (1960)
Follow God - Kanye West
Goin’ Out of My Head – Little Anthony and The Imperials (1964)
Hallelujah, I Love Her So - Ray Charles