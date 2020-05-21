Alphabetically challenged again, @Erik_J?
Waiting On Love - Bad Company
Y next then!
Alphabetically challenged again, @Erik_J?
Waiting On Love - Bad Company
Y next then!
Young Lust - Pink Floyd
Challenged is my middle name.
Zdarlight - Digitalism
As Tears Go By - The Rolling Stones
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-R73Zy7bEM
A, a bit too soon I think, your alphabet lacks Å Ä Ö, mind you very much.
Bad Blood - The Bonzo Dog Band
Cocktails and Ruby Slippe - Katzenjammer
D.O.A. - Foo Fighters
Everybody’s Changing - Keane
Forsaken - Queen Of The Damned
God’s Great Dust Storm - Katzenjammer
Hey Then Up Go We - Pyewackett
I’ve Just Seen a Face - The Beatles
Just Another Night – Mick Jagger (1985)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eohHBv7s9Rc
https://www.metrolyrics.com/just-another-night-lyrics-mick-jagger.html (Lyrics)
(different lyrics than Cat Steven’s version, 1978)
København - Ulige Numre
Louise’s Song - Stan Rogers
Mon manège à moi 1959 - Edith Piaf
Not Now John – Pink Floyd (1983)
One-Eyed Jack the Gunner - Strawhead
Partition - Beyoncé
Queen Victoria (Live) – Leonard Cohen (1973)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpT11FGHa3Y
https://genius.com/Leonard-cohen-queen-victoria-lyrics