[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#3180

Alphabetically challenged again, @Erik_J? :biggrin:

Waiting On Love - Bad Company

Y next then!

2 Likes
#3181

Young Lust - Pink Floyd

Challenged is my middle name. :rofl:

2 Likes
#3182

Zdarlight - Digitalism

#3183

As Tears Go By - The Rolling Stones
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-R73Zy7bEM

A, a bit too soon I think, your alphabet lacks Å Ä Ö, mind you very much. :rofl:

2 Likes
#3184

Bad Blood - The Bonzo Dog Band

#3185

Cocktails and Ruby Slippe - Katzenjammer

#3188

D.O.A. - Foo Fighters

#3189

Everybody’s Changing - Keane

#3190

Forsaken - Queen Of The Damned

#3191

God’s Great Dust Storm - Katzenjammer

#3192

Hey Then Up Go We - Pyewackett

#3193

I’ve Just Seen a Face - The Beatles

#3194

Just Another Night – Mick Jagger (1985)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eohHBv7s9Rc
https://www.metrolyrics.com/just-another-night-lyrics-mick-jagger.html (Lyrics)
(different lyrics than Cat Steven’s version, 1978)

2 Likes
#3195

København - Ulige Numre

1 Like
#3196

Louise’s Song - Stan Rogers

#3197

Mon manège à moi 1959 - Edith Piaf

#3198

Not Now John – Pink Floyd (1983)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TkNOky3orsM

#3199

One-Eyed Jack the Gunner - Strawhead

#3200

Partition - Beyoncé

#3201

Queen Victoria (Live) – Leonard Cohen (1973)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpT11FGHa3Y
https://genius.com/Leonard-cohen-queen-victoria-lyrics