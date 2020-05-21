[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#3172

P.Y.T. - Michael Jackson

#3173

Queen’s Lamentation (The) - Strawhead

#3174

Rotor Sand - Rammstein

#3175

Society’s Child (Baby I’ve Been Thinking) – Janis Ian (1967)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yW_rYLoIR08

#3176

Turd on the Run - The Rolling Stones

#3177

Untie The Knot - Bad Company

#3178

Voices – Madonna (2008)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0WH4Vr4AUU

#3179

Xmas Time Is Here Again - My Morning Jacket

#3180

Alphabetically challenged again, @Erik_J? :biggrin:

Waiting On Love - Bad Company

Y next then!

2 Likes
#3181

Young Lust - Pink Floyd

Challenged is my middle name. :rofl:

2 Likes
#3182

Zdarlight - Digitalism

#3183

As Tears Go By - The Rolling Stones
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-R73Zy7bEM

A, a bit too soon I think, your alphabet lacks Å Ä Ö, mind you very much. :rofl:

2 Likes
#3184

Bad Blood - The Bonzo Dog Band

#3185

Cocktails and Ruby Slippe - Katzenjammer

#3188

D.O.A. - Foo Fighters

#3189

Everybody’s Changing - Keane

#3190

Forsaken - Queen Of The Damned

#3191

God’s Great Dust Storm - Katzenjammer

#3192

Hey Then Up Go We - Pyewackett

#3193

I’ve Just Seen a Face - The Beatles