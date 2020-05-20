[GAME] Song titles A-Z

A Dreame - Strawhead

Big Mansion House On The Hill - Eric Bogle

Cherry Pie - Katzenjammer

Do What You Please - The Barefoot Movement

Everything Is Broken - Bob Dylan

Father Figure - George Michael

Gates of Eden - Bob Dylan

Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye – Judy Collins and Leonard Cohen (1976)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVJImYNGqwk

I Am The Virus - Killing Joke

:scream:

Just A Song Before I Go – Crosby, Stills & Nash (1977)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nuko5fhd4mA

Kitty Litter - Placebo

Lay Down (Candles in the Rain) – Melanie (1970)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZ52lk9wjZI

Molina - Creedence Clearwater Revival

Not Gonna Be The One – Olivia Newton-John (1992)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J85flf1eEPI

On The Road Again - Willie Nelson

P.Y.T. - Michael Jackson

Queen’s Lamentation (The) - Strawhead

Rotor Sand - Rammstein

Society’s Child (Baby I’ve Been Thinking) – Janis Ian (1967)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yW_rYLoIR08

Turd on the Run - The Rolling Stones