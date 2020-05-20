[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#3145

Prince – Partyman (1989)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AjY8HvpNu6o (Official Music Video)

#3146

Qula - GrubSon

#3147

Rocky Island - The Barefoot Movement

#3148

Same Old Blues - Eddie Jackson

#3149

Till The End of Time – Perry Como (1956)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFXA_-2cIYU

1 Like
#3150

Uptown - Prince

#3151

Vegetables - The Beach Boys (1967)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRSrrFOTlDY (2001 Remaster)

#3152

Western Stars - Bruce Springsteen

#3153

Xavier - Dead Can Dance

1 Like
#3154

Yeah 3X - Chris Brown

#3155

Zorro – TV series theme song, 1957 (written by Norman Foster and George Bruns and first recorded by the Mellomen) was a hit recording for The Chordettes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTfdiHxYivA

https://www.lyricsmode.com/lyrics/c/chordettes/zorro.html

1 Like
#3156

A Dreame - Strawhead

#3157

Big Mansion House On The Hill - Eric Bogle

#3158

Cherry Pie - Katzenjammer

#3159

Do What You Please - The Barefoot Movement

#3160

Everything Is Broken - Bob Dylan

1 Like
#3161

Father Figure - George Michael

#3162

Gates of Eden - Bob Dylan

1 Like
#3163

Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye – Judy Collins and Leonard Cohen (1976)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVJImYNGqwk

#3164

I Am The Virus - Killing Joke

:scream: