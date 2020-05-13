[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#3096

Red Rubber Ball – The Cyrkle (1966)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EbDKN0dk54M

#3097

Stay - Rihanna

#3098

Take the A Train – Duke Ellington (1941)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhuzhkPpKz0

(for New Yorkers)

1 Like
#3099

Utterance - Black Uhuru

#3100

Valerie - Bad Company

#3101

When the Ship Comes In - Bob Dylan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVGU-McTUtU

1 Like
#3102

You’re Never Alone - Bad Company

(Can’t find a new song beginning with X so I’ve skipped it!)

1 Like
#3103

Zapatillas - El Canto del Loco

#3104

A Horse With No Name - America

2 Likes
#3105

Bad Man - Bad Company

#3106

Cockiness - Rihanna

#3107

Doin’ Alright - The Barefoot Movement

#3108

Endless Wire - Gordon Lightfoot

#3109

Fairytale Of New York (A) - Katzenjammer

#3110

Go My Way - Gordon Lightfoot

#3111

Honey Bun - Larry Donn

#3112

Insanity Comes Quietly to the Structured Mind – Janis Ian (1967)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6oDkJw09XrY

#3113

Just for a Thrill - Ray Charles

#3114

Kind of a Drag – The Buckinghams {1967}

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hq1fpN1qWv8

#3115

Lose Yourself - Eminem