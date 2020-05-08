[GAME] Song titles A-Z

C.C. Rider – Chuck Willis (1957)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACpeuOQP1nw

(NOTE: my -deleted- post, #3051, was a dupe of a recent post, my blooper. :coffee: :coffee: :coffee:)

Dead Flowers - The Rolling Stones

Why delete I wonder, I regularly make duplicates and usually just edit the post before the edit window is passed. :wink:

Easy Money - Billy Joel (1984)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_tpry1fdEA

Forever - Chris Brown

Good Day Sunshine - The Beatles

Hot Hot Mama - Jimmy Stayton

I’d Like To Teach The World To Sing - The New Seekers

Jam - Michael Jackson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbHI1yI1Ndk

Knee Socks - Arctic Monkeys

Lady Marlene - Katzenjammer

Mr. Tanner - Harry Chapin

Never Too Late - Bad Company

Oh Jean - The Proclaimers

Proclaiming mercy, damaging instinct of man - Gorgoroth

Quitting Time - The Roches

Rochester Recruiting Sergeant - Strawhead

Shades Of Gray - The Monkees

This Little Barleycorn - Strawhead

Under The Sheets - Ellie Goulding