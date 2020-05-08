Who Will Feed The People - Tom Paxton
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Xotica - Prince
You’re The One That I Want – John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John (1978)
Zap Zap - Cut Copy
A Song for All the Seasons of Your Mind – Janis Ian (1968)
Black Crow Blues - Bob Dylan
C.C. Rider – Chuck Willis (1957)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACpeuOQP1nw
(NOTE: my -deleted- post, #3051, was a dupe of a recent post, my blooper. )
Dead Flowers - The Rolling Stones
Why delete I wonder, I regularly make duplicates and usually just edit the post before the edit window is passed.
<OT>
I was/am thinking a bit slow this morning. Wasn’t sure if I could find a replacement in time. I could have just saved an edit saying that the post was being edited (have done that in the past) but didn’t expect my own recent song to still be in my handy list (should have been deleted from list) so I stumbled. :raw-egg: :splat:
Good Morning, Sunshine
</OT>
Easy Money - Billy Joel (1984)
Forever - Chris Brown
Good Day Sunshine - The Beatles
Hot Hot Mama - Jimmy Stayton
I’d Like To Teach The World To Sing - The New Seekers
Jam - Michael Jackson
Knee Socks - Arctic Monkeys
Lady Marlene - Katzenjammer
Mr. Tanner - Harry Chapin
Never Too Late - Bad Company
Oh Jean - The Proclaimers