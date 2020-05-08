[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#3042

Tom Tom Turnaround - New World

#3043

Undun - The Guess Who

#3044

Vanity - Lady Gaga

#3045

Who Will Feed The People - Tom Paxton

3 Likes
#3046

Xotica - Prince

#3047

You’re The One That I Want – John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John (1978)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e__Pp4FxsjU

1 Like
#3048

Zap Zap - Cut Copy

#3049

A Song for All the Seasons of Your Mind – Janis Ian (1968)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFN_PcucS5A

#3050

Black Crow Blues - Bob Dylan

1 Like
#3052

C.C. Rider – Chuck Willis (1957)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACpeuOQP1nw

(NOTE: my -deleted- post, #3051, was a dupe of a recent post, my blooper. :coffee: :coffee: :coffee:)

1 Like
#3053

Dead Flowers - The Rolling Stones

Why delete I wonder, I regularly make duplicates and usually just edit the post before the edit window is passed. :wink:

1 Like
#3054

<OT>

I was/am thinking a bit slow this morning. Wasn’t sure if I could find a replacement in time. I could have just saved an edit saying that the post was being edited (have done that in the past) but didn’t expect my own recent song to still be in my handy list (should have been deleted from list) :open_mouth: so I stumbled. :raw-egg: :splat:

Good Morning, Sunshine
</OT>

#3055

Easy Money - Billy Joel (1984)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_tpry1fdEA

#3056

Forever - Chris Brown

#3057

Good Day Sunshine - The Beatles

1 Like
#3058

Hot Hot Mama - Jimmy Stayton

#3059

I’d Like To Teach The World To Sing - The New Seekers

1 Like
#3060

Jam - Michael Jackson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbHI1yI1Ndk

1 Like
#3061

Knee Socks - Arctic Monkeys

#3062

Lady Marlene - Katzenjammer