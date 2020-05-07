[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#3033

Keep the Faith – Michael Jackson (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0U28a3BvU1o
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHjVGyzobgI (w/Lyrics)

#3034

Love Come Back To Me - Jimmy Patton

#3035

My Little Town – Simon & Garfunkel (1975)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1_CNl6w2Tk

#3036

No Love - Eminem

#3037

One Tin Soldier – Coven (1969)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKx0tdlxMfY
(a.k.a. the theme to “Billy Jack”)

#3038

Princess of the Street - The Stranglers

#3039

Que Sera · Ace of Base

#3040

Ribbon of Darkness - Gordon Lightfoot

#3041

Sous le ciel de Paris - Edith Piaf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKEzDfFiRBs

#3042

Tom Tom Turnaround - New World

#3043

Undun - The Guess Who

#3044

Vanity - Lady Gaga

#3045

Who Will Feed The People - Tom Paxton

#3046

Xotica - Prince

#3047

You’re The One That I Want – John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John (1978)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e__Pp4FxsjU

#3048

Zap Zap - Cut Copy

#3049

A Song for All the Seasons of Your Mind – Janis Ian (1968)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFN_PcucS5A

#3050

Black Crow Blues - Bob Dylan

#3052

C.C. Rider – Chuck Willis (1957)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACpeuOQP1nw

#3053

Dead Flowers - The Rolling Stones

