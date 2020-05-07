Keep the Faith – Michael Jackson (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0U28a3BvU1o
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHjVGyzobgI (w/Lyrics)
Love Come Back To Me - Jimmy Patton
My Little Town – Simon & Garfunkel (1975)
No Love - Eminem
One Tin Soldier – Coven (1969)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKx0tdlxMfY
(a.k.a. the theme to “Billy Jack”)
Princess of the Street - The Stranglers
Que Sera · Ace of Base
Ribbon of Darkness - Gordon Lightfoot
Sous le ciel de Paris - Edith Piaf
Tom Tom Turnaround - New World
Undun - The Guess Who
Vanity - Lady Gaga
Who Will Feed The People - Tom Paxton
Xotica - Prince
You’re The One That I Want – John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John (1978)
Zap Zap - Cut Copy
A Song for All the Seasons of Your Mind – Janis Ian (1968)
Black Crow Blues - Bob Dylan
C.C. Rider – Chuck Willis (1957)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACpeuOQP1nw
Dead Flowers - The Rolling Stones
