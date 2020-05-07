[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#3026

Dear Landlord - Bob Dylan

#3027

Evil Ways – Santana (1969)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nPauXWjY4T8 (“Woodstock” Live Video!)

#3028

Freight Train Blues - Bob Dylan

#3029

Good Ship Rover (The) - Strawhead

#3030

High Hopes - Pink Floyd

#3031

In My Secret Life – Leonard Cohen (2001)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4EHJHqhqEz4 (w/Lyrics)

#3032

Jingo Song (The) - Strawhead

#3033

Keep the Faith – Michael Jackson (1991)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0U28a3BvU1o
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHjVGyzobgI (w/Lyrics)

#3034

Love Come Back To Me - Jimmy Patton

#3035

My Little Town – Simon & Garfunkel (1975)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1_CNl6w2Tk

#3036

No Love - Eminem

#3037

One Tin Soldier – Coven (1969)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKx0tdlxMfY
(a.k.a. the theme to “Billy Jack”)

#3038

Princess of the Street - The Stranglers

#3039

Que Sera · Ace of Base

#3040

Ribbon of Darkness - Gordon Lightfoot

#3041

Sous le ciel de Paris - Edith Piaf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKEzDfFiRBs

#3042

Tom Tom Turnaround - New World

#3043

Undun - The Guess Who

#3044

Vanity - Lady Gaga

#3045

Who Will Feed The People - Tom Paxton

