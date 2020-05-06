[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#3007

Kill v. Maim - Grimes

#3008

Lawyers’ Lamentation For Charing Cross (The) - Eynesbury Giant

#3009

Mama Mama - Jesse Stevens

#3010

No Use Now - The Barefoot Movement

#3011

Old Dun Cow (The) - Eynesbury Giant

#3012

Put It On - Bob Marley

#3013

Queen of California – John Mayer (2012)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhLMC8vmjlM

(It’s a “Q” title. Mods please Zap-it if it is not appropriate. You know why. :wink:)

#3014

Run for Your Life - The Beatles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDa7bOUEsGE

I’ve no idea! Honest! :lying_face:

#3015

Scarborough Fair/Canticle – Simon and Garfunkel (1966)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Jj4s9I-53g
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/simongarfunkel/scarboroughfaircanticle.html (lyrics)

#3016

The Last Time - The Rolling Stones

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kvIIM2AZgCA

#3017

Until The Night – Billy Joel (1978)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikWH9k_39po

#3018

Viima - Korpiklaani

#3019

Who Liveth So Merry - Strawhead

#3020

Xeroxicide - Emanuel

#3021

You’re the reason I’m Living – Bobby Darin (1963)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LH3yWAKFVM4

#3022

Zero Tolerance - Death

#3023

As Tears Go By – Marianne Faithfull (1965)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_phZZgkT1Jk

#3024

Ballad in Plain D - Bob Dylan

#3025

Creeque Alley – The Mamas & The Papas (1967)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZuUHIaHc28 (Ed Sullivan Show, (B&W))
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gsknj1Up4sA (w/Lyrics)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creeque_Alley (interesting about…)

#3026

Dear Landlord - Bob Dylan