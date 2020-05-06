[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2999

Everybody Needs a Little Lovin’ - Merle Kilgore

#3000

For Emily, Whenever I May Find Her – Simon and Garfunkel (1966)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WaWrdwP1YH0
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/simongarfunkel/foremilywheneverimayfindher.html (lyrics)

#3001

Get Up Stand Up - Bob Marley

#3002

Honey – Bobby Goldsboro (1968)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZiEY3O-FWk (w/lyrics)

#3003

In My Life - The Beatles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBcdt6DsLQA

#3004

Jeanie With The Light Brown Hair - Bing Crosby

1 Like
#3007

Kill v. Maim - Grimes

#3008

Lawyers’ Lamentation For Charing Cross (The) - Eynesbury Giant

#3009

Mama Mama - Jesse Stevens

#3010

No Use Now - The Barefoot Movement

#3011

Old Dun Cow (The) - Eynesbury Giant

1 Like
#3012

Put It On - Bob Marley

#3013

Queen of California – John Mayer (2012)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhLMC8vmjlM

(It’s a “Q” title. Mods please Zap-it if it is not appropriate. You know why. :wink:)

#3014

Run for Your Life - The Beatles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDa7bOUEsGE

I’ve no idea! Honest! :lying_face:

#3015

Scarborough Fair/Canticle – Simon and Garfunkel (1966)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Jj4s9I-53g
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/simongarfunkel/scarboroughfaircanticle.html (lyrics)

#3016

The Last Time - The Rolling Stones

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kvIIM2AZgCA

1 Like
#3017

Until The Night – Billy Joel (1978)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikWH9k_39po

#3018

Viima - Korpiklaani

#3019

Who Liveth So Merry - Strawhead

#3020

Xeroxicide - Emanuel