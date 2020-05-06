[GAME] Song titles A-Z

I see you’re alphabetically challenged again @Erik_J :biggrin:

Zombie - The Pretty Reckless

Angie - The Rolling Stones
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcZn2-bGXqQ

Challenged is my middle name. :crazy_face:

(Deleted my duoble Y post)

Bottle of Wine - Tom Paxton

Curfew - The Stranglers

RIP Dave Greenfield

Do-Re-Mi – Julie Andrews (from “The Sound of Music”) (1965)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drnBMAEA3AM

Everybody Needs a Little Lovin’ - Merle Kilgore

For Emily, Whenever I May Find Her – Simon and Garfunkel (1966)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WaWrdwP1YH0
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/simongarfunkel/foremilywheneverimayfindher.html (lyrics)

Get Up Stand Up - Bob Marley

Honey – Bobby Goldsboro (1968)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZiEY3O-FWk (w/lyrics)

In My Life - The Beatles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBcdt6DsLQA

Jeanie With The Light Brown Hair - Bing Crosby

Kill v. Maim - Grimes

Lawyers’ Lamentation For Charing Cross (The) - Eynesbury Giant

Mama Mama - Jesse Stevens

No Use Now - The Barefoot Movement

Old Dun Cow (The) - Eynesbury Giant

Put It On - Bob Marley

Queen of California – John Mayer (2012)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YhLMC8vmjlM

(It’s a “Q” title. Mods please Zap-it if it is not appropriate. You know why. :wink:)

Run for Your Life - The Beatles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDa7bOUEsGE

I’ve no idea! Honest! :lying_face:

Scarborough Fair/Canticle – Simon and Garfunkel (1966)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Jj4s9I-53g
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/simongarfunkel/scarboroughfaircanticle.html (lyrics)