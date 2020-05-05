Songs The Minstrel Sang - Gordon Lightfoot
The Man In Me - Bob Dylan
Vim - Machine Head
Whigs Exposed (The) - Strawhead
Xero Tolerance - Type O Negative
Young Folks - Peter Bjorn and John
I see you’re alphabetically challenged again @Erik_J
Zombie - The Pretty Reckless
Angie - The Rolling Stones
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcZn2-bGXqQ
Challenged is my middle name.
(Deleted my duoble Y post)
Bottle of Wine - Tom Paxton
Curfew - The Stranglers
RIP Dave Greenfield
Do-Re-Mi – Julie Andrews (from “The Sound of Music”) (1965)
Everybody Needs a Little Lovin’ - Merle Kilgore
For Emily, Whenever I May Find Her – Simon and Garfunkel (1966)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WaWrdwP1YH0
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/simongarfunkel/foremilywheneverimayfindher.html (lyrics)
Get Up Stand Up - Bob Marley
Honey – Bobby Goldsboro (1968)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZiEY3O-FWk (w/lyrics)
In My Life - The Beatles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBcdt6DsLQA
Jeanie With The Light Brown Hair - Bing Crosby
Kill v. Maim - Grimes
Lawyers’ Lamentation For Charing Cross (The) - Eynesbury Giant