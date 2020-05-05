[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Songs The Minstrel Sang - Gordon Lightfoot

The Man In Me - Bob Dylan

Ubangi Stomp - Warren Smith

Vim - Machine Head

Whigs Exposed (The) - Strawhead

Xero Tolerance - Type O Negative

Young Folks - Peter Bjorn and John

I see you’re alphabetically challenged again @Erik_J :biggrin:

Zombie - The Pretty Reckless

Angie - The Rolling Stones
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcZn2-bGXqQ

Challenged is my middle name. :crazy_face:

(Deleted my duoble Y post)

Bottle of Wine - Tom Paxton

Curfew - The Stranglers

RIP Dave Greenfield

Do-Re-Mi – Julie Andrews (from “The Sound of Music”) (1965)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drnBMAEA3AM

Everybody Needs a Little Lovin’ - Merle Kilgore

For Emily, Whenever I May Find Her – Simon and Garfunkel (1966)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WaWrdwP1YH0
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/simongarfunkel/foremilywheneverimayfindher.html (lyrics)

Get Up Stand Up - Bob Marley

Honey – Bobby Goldsboro (1968)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZiEY3O-FWk (w/lyrics)

In My Life - The Beatles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBcdt6DsLQA

Jeanie With The Light Brown Hair - Bing Crosby

Kill v. Maim - Grimes

Lawyers’ Lamentation For Charing Cross (The) - Eynesbury Giant