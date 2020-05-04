La Vie En Rose - Edith Piaf
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Marvelous Toy - Tom Paxton
No Expectations - The Rolling Stones
Old Dan’s Records - Gordon Lightfoot
Positively 4th Street - Bob Dylan
Quicksilver - Doris Day
Run Run Rudolph - The Barefoot Movement
Songs The Minstrel Sang - Gordon Lightfoot
The Man In Me - Bob Dylan
Vim - Machine Head
Whigs Exposed (The) - Strawhead
Xero Tolerance - Type O Negative
Young Folks - Peter Bjorn and John
I see you’re alphabetically challenged again @Erik_J
Zombie - The Pretty Reckless
Angie - The Rolling Stones
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcZn2-bGXqQ
Challenged is my middle name.
(Deleted my duoble Y post)
Bottle of Wine - Tom Paxton
Curfew - The Stranglers
RIP Dave Greenfield
Do-Re-Mi – Julie Andrews (from “The Sound of Music”) (1965)
Everybody Needs a Little Lovin’ - Merle Kilgore