Half Of A Heart - Stan Rogers
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
It All Fades Away - Stan Rogers
Jam - Michael Jackson
Keeping The Faith – Billy Joel (1983)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2pU0QJkMck (w/Lyrics)
La Vie En Rose - Edith Piaf
Marvelous Toy - Tom Paxton
No Expectations - The Rolling Stones
Old Dan’s Records - Gordon Lightfoot
Positively 4th Street - Bob Dylan
Quicksilver - Doris Day
Run Run Rudolph - The Barefoot Movement
Songs The Minstrel Sang - Gordon Lightfoot
The Man In Me - Bob Dylan
Vim - Machine Head
Whigs Exposed (The) - Strawhead
Xero Tolerance - Type O Negative
Young Folks - Peter Bjorn and John
I see you’re alphabetically challenged again @Erik_J
Zombie - The Pretty Reckless
Angie - The Rolling Stones
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcZn2-bGXqQ
Challenged is my middle name.
(Deleted my duoble Y post)