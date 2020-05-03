[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2968

Ashes To Ashes – David Bowie (1980)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YF_ESqYuhSQ

#2969

Brownsville Girl - Bob Dylan

#2970

Canst thou not weave bonelace - Strawhead

1 Like
#2971

Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend - Marilyn Monroe

1 Like
#2972

Every Baby Needs a da da Daddy - Marilyn Monroe

#2973

Fiddler’s Green - The Dubliners

#2974

Galway Races - The Dubliners

1 Like
#2975

Half Of A Heart - Stan Rogers

#2976

It All Fades Away - Stan Rogers

1 Like
#2977

Jam - Michael Jackson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbHI1yI1Ndk

#2978

Keeping The Faith – Billy Joel (1983)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2pU0QJkMck (w/Lyrics)

#2979

La Vie En Rose - Edith Piaf

#2980

Marvelous Toy - Tom Paxton

1 Like
#2981

No Expectations - The Rolling Stones

#2982

Old Dan’s Records - Gordon Lightfoot

#2983

Positively 4th Street - Bob Dylan

#2984

Quicksilver - Doris Day

2 Likes
#2985

Run Run Rudolph - The Barefoot Movement

#2986

Songs The Minstrel Sang - Gordon Lightfoot

#2987

The Man In Me - Bob Dylan