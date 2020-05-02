Whither Thou Goest – Leonard Cohen
(per Wikipedia - The song was performed live by Leonard Cohen at the end of his concerts since 1988 and was released on his album “Live in London” in 2009.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0heq4hsFmkE
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Whither Thou Goest – Leonard Cohen
Xpectations - Unloved
Your Cheatin’ Heart – Hank Williams (1952)
ZzZz - MAMAMOO (Korean)
Ashes To Ashes – David Bowie (1980)
Brownsville Girl - Bob Dylan
Canst thou not weave bonelace - Strawhead
Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend - Marilyn Monroe
Every Baby Needs a da da Daddy - Marilyn Monroe
Fiddler’s Green - The Dubliners
Galway Races - The Dubliners
Half Of A Heart - Stan Rogers
It All Fades Away - Stan Rogers
Jam - Michael Jackson
Keeping The Faith – Billy Joel (1983)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2pU0QJkMck (w/Lyrics)
La Vie En Rose - Edith Piaf
Marvelous Toy - Tom Paxton
No Expectations - The Rolling Stones
Old Dan’s Records - Gordon Lightfoot
Positively 4th Street - Bob Dylan