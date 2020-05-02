[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Up the Ladder to the Roof – The Supremes (1970)
(the first recording after Diana Ross left the group)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jb8NKg5JsoA

VaVaTo - Vavamuffin

Whither Thou Goest – Leonard Cohen
(per Wikipedia - The song was performed live by Leonard Cohen at the end of his concerts since 1988 and was released on his album “Live in London” in 2009.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0heq4hsFmkE

Xpectations - Unloved

Your Cheatin’ Heart – Hank Williams (1952)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCAct0tUlec

ZzZz - MAMAMOO (Korean)

Ashes To Ashes – David Bowie (1980)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YF_ESqYuhSQ

Brownsville Girl - Bob Dylan

Canst thou not weave bonelace - Strawhead

Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend - Marilyn Monroe

Every Baby Needs a da da Daddy - Marilyn Monroe

Fiddler’s Green - The Dubliners

Galway Races - The Dubliners

Half Of A Heart - Stan Rogers

It All Fades Away - Stan Rogers

Jam - Michael Jackson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbHI1yI1Ndk

Keeping The Faith – Billy Joel (1983)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U2pU0QJkMck (w/Lyrics)

La Vie En Rose - Edith Piaf

Marvelous Toy - Tom Paxton

No Expectations - The Rolling Stones