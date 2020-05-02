[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Highway 51 Blues - Bob Dylan

I Dreamt I Dwelt in Marble Halls - Strawhead

Je Cherche Un Homme (French: I Search A Man) - Eartha Kitt

King Of The Road - The Proclaimers

Lay It All Down On Me - The Barefoot Movement

My Ding-A-Ling - Chuck Berry

Nightrain · Guns N’ Roses

Old Dope Peddler (The) - Tom Lehrer

Push - Madonna

Quando Quando Quando - Connie Francis

Runaway - Kanye West

Spanish Moss - Gordon Lightfoot

Tea With Cinnamon - Katzenjammer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKxfiQCfEVI

Up the Ladder to the Roof – The Supremes (1970)
(the first recording after Diana Ross left the group)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jb8NKg5JsoA

VaVaTo - Vavamuffin

Whither Thou Goest – Leonard Cohen
(per Wikipedia - The song was performed live by Leonard Cohen at the end of his concerts since 1988 and was released on his album “Live in London” in 2009.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0heq4hsFmkE

Xpectations - Unloved

Your Cheatin’ Heart – Hank Williams (1952)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCAct0tUlec

ZzZz - MAMAMOO (Korean)

Ashes To Ashes – David Bowie (1980)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YF_ESqYuhSQ