[GAME] Song titles A-Z

All Night Long - Tom Paxton

Beyond Here Lies Nothin’ - Bob Dylan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=We2ogYIu7Zg

Cold On The Shoulder - Gordon Lightfoot

Don’t You Know - Ray Charles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WeEpW1iOfbM

El Condor Pasa (If I Could) – Simon and Garfunkel (1970)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pey29CLID3I

1918? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/El_Cóndor_Pasa_(song)

Flash in the Dark - Katzenjammer

Graham Greene - John Cale

Highway 51 Blues - Bob Dylan

I Dreamt I Dwelt in Marble Halls - Strawhead

Je Cherche Un Homme (French: I Search A Man) - Eartha Kitt

King Of The Road - The Proclaimers

Lay It All Down On Me - The Barefoot Movement

My Ding-A-Ling - Chuck Berry

Nightrain · Guns N’ Roses

Old Dope Peddler (The) - Tom Lehrer

Push - Madonna

Quando Quando Quando - Connie Francis

Runaway - Kanye West

Spanish Moss - Gordon Lightfoot

Tea With Cinnamon - Katzenjammer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKxfiQCfEVI