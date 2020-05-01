All Night Long - Tom Paxton
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Beyond Here Lies Nothin’ - Bob Dylan
Cold On The Shoulder - Gordon Lightfoot
Don’t You Know - Ray Charles
El Condor Pasa (If I Could) – Simon and Garfunkel (1970)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pey29CLID3I
Flash in the Dark - Katzenjammer
Graham Greene - John Cale
Highway 51 Blues - Bob Dylan
I Dreamt I Dwelt in Marble Halls - Strawhead
Je Cherche Un Homme (French: I Search A Man) - Eartha Kitt
King Of The Road - The Proclaimers
Lay It All Down On Me - The Barefoot Movement
My Ding-A-Ling - Chuck Berry
Nightrain · Guns N’ Roses
Old Dope Peddler (The) - Tom Lehrer
Push - Madonna
Quando Quando Quando - Connie Francis
Runaway - Kanye West
Spanish Moss - Gordon Lightfoot
Tea With Cinnamon - Katzenjammer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKxfiQCfEVI