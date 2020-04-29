Wandering Star (I was born under a) - Lee Marvin
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Xxplosive - Dr. Dre
1 Like
Yuve Yuve Yu - The HU
Zip-A-Dee Doo-Dah - Bob B. Soxx & The Blue Jeans
1 Like
Adieu to Old England - Strawhead
Belle of Barking Creek - Paddy Roberts
Come Outside - Mike Sarne, with Wendy Richard
1 Like
Dreams Go By - Harry Chapin
1 Like
Everything in its right place - Radiohead
For Crying Out Loud - Meatloaf
Gypsey Flee Everybody’s Changing - Katzenjammer
Heartbroken Town - The Grahams
I’ll Be Seeing You - Jimmy Durante
1 Like
Just Once In My Life – The Righteous Brothers (1965)
Kitty Kat - Beyoncé
Life Ain’t Easy - Dr. Hook
Mockingbird - Eminem
Never Too Close - Gordon Lightfoot
Old England Grown New - Strawhead
Petit Fleur - Roger Whittaker
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5NWea-imvw
Brings memories back.