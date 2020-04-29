[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Wandering Star (I was born under a) - Lee Marvin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7fAYAVuBRQ

Xxplosive - Dr. Dre

Yuve Yuve Yu - The HU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4xZUr0BEfE

Zip-A-Dee Doo-Dah - Bob B. Soxx & The Blue Jeans

Adieu to Old England - Strawhead

:shifty:

Belle of Barking Creek - Paddy Roberts

Come Outside - Mike Sarne, with Wendy Richard

Dreams Go By - Harry Chapin

Everything in its right place - Radiohead

For Crying Out Loud - Meatloaf

Gypsey Flee Everybody’s Changing - Katzenjammer

Heartbroken Town - The Grahams

I’ll Be Seeing You - Jimmy Durante

Just Once In My Life – The Righteous Brothers (1965)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XSur4ZXNkU

Kitty Kat - Beyoncé

Life Ain’t Easy - Dr. Hook

Mockingbird - Eminem

Never Too Close - Gordon Lightfoot

Old England Grown New - Strawhead

Petit Fleur - Roger Whittaker

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5NWea-imvw

Brings memories back. :kissing_heart: