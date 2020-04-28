Party Doll – Buddy Knox (1957)
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Que Sera, Sera - Johnny Thunders
Richard Cory – Simon and Garfunkel (1966)
To the Sea Live - Katzenjammer
Second Time Around - The Barefoot Movement
(A bit out of sequence)
Underdog - Kasabian
(Back in sequence, with a little help. )
Vienna – Billy Joel (1977)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgXC6CcojHs (w/Lyrics)
Wandering Star (I was born under a) - Lee Marvin
Xxplosive - Dr. Dre
Yuve Yuve Yu - The HU
Zip-A-Dee Doo-Dah - Bob B. Soxx & The Blue Jeans
Adieu to Old England - Strawhead
Belle of Barking Creek - Paddy Roberts
Come Outside - Mike Sarne, with Wendy Richard
Dreams Go By - Harry Chapin
Everything in its right place - Radiohead
For Crying Out Loud - Meatloaf
Gypsey Flee Everybody’s Changing - Katzenjammer
Heartbroken Town - The Grahams
I’ll Be Seeing You - Jimmy Durante