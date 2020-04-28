[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2901

Party Doll – Buddy Knox (1957)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NL7MJ-a2Kx4

#2902

Que Sera, Sera - Johnny Thunders

#2903

Richard Cory – Simon and Garfunkel (1966)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAGKpoVFbmw

1 Like
#2904

To the Sea Live - Katzenjammer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GY171iahhh4

#2905

Second Time Around - The Barefoot Movement

(A bit out of sequence)

3 Likes
#2906

Underdog - Kasabian

(Back in sequence, with a little help. :blush:)

3 Likes
#2907

Vienna – Billy Joel (1977)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgXC6CcojHs (w/Lyrics)

#2908

Wandering Star (I was born under a) - Lee Marvin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7fAYAVuBRQ

#2909

Xxplosive - Dr. Dre

1 Like
#2910

Yuve Yuve Yu - The HU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4xZUr0BEfE

#2912

Zip-A-Dee Doo-Dah - Bob B. Soxx & The Blue Jeans

1 Like
#2913

Adieu to Old England - Strawhead

:shifty:

#2914

Belle of Barking Creek - Paddy Roberts

#2915

Come Outside - Mike Sarne, with Wendy Richard

1 Like
#2916

Dreams Go By - Harry Chapin

#2917

Everything in its right place - Radiohead

#2918

For Crying Out Loud - Meatloaf

#2919

Gypsey Flee Everybody’s Changing - Katzenjammer

#2920

Heartbroken Town - The Grahams

#2921

I’ll Be Seeing You - Jimmy Durante