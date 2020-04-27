Fixin’ to Die - Bob Dylan
A bit scary title this days.
Fixin’ to Die - Bob Dylan
A bit scary title this days.
Greasy Grit Gravy - Shel Silverstein
Highlights - Kanye West
It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas - The Barefoot Movement
Just Like Tom Thumb - Bob Dylan
Kathy’s Song – Simon and Garfunkel (1966)
Love Minus Zero - Bob Dylan
Monto - The Dubliners
No Rain - The Barefoot Movement
One Light In A Dark Valley - Harry Chapin
Party Doll – Buddy Knox (1957)
Que Sera, Sera - Johnny Thunders
Richard Cory – Simon and Garfunkel (1966)
To the Sea Live - Katzenjammer
Second Time Around - The Barefoot Movement
(A bit out of sequence)
Underdog - Kasabian
(Back in sequence, with a little help. )
Vienna – Billy Joel (1977)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NgXC6CcojHs (w/Lyrics)
Wandering Star (I was born under a) - Lee Marvin
Xxplosive - Dr. Dre
Yuve Yuve Yu - The HU