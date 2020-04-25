Vincent – Don McLean (1972)
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Wanderin’ Star (I was born under a) - Lee Marvin
X - Nicky Jam
You Shook Me All Night Long - AC/DC
Zipper - Brockhampton
Annie’s Going To Sing Her Song - Tom Paxton
Battle of Barnet (The) - Strawhead
Careful Man - Jim Croce
Drifter’s Escape - Bob Dylan
Sorry, I was so exited the game was on again!
England Swings - Roger Miller
Fixin’ to Die - Bob Dylan
A bit scary title this days.
Greasy Grit Gravy - Shel Silverstein
Highlights - Kanye West
It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas - The Barefoot Movement
Just Like Tom Thumb - Bob Dylan
Kathy’s Song – Simon and Garfunkel (1966)
Love Minus Zero - Bob Dylan
Monto - The Dubliners
No Rain - The Barefoot Movement
One Light In A Dark Valley - Harry Chapin