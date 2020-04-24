[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Judy Blue Eyes – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (1969)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2T0RpkyqUU

Kiss Before You Go (A) - Katzenjammer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i09sN6NyXKg

(The clip also explains who they are)

Lady Madonna – John Lennon and Paul McCartney (1968)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czhd27cN2dg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lady_Madonna

My Dear - Katzenjammer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G5Y3Ku1IeQw

Night Comes On – Leonard Cohen (1984)

https://genius.com/Leonard-cohen-night-comes-on-lyrics

Oh Yoko! · John Lennon

Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag – James Brown (1965)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMoEXGbdyc0

Quiet Place (The) - In Flames

Roving Gambler – Everly Brothers

https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/everlybrothers/rovinggambler.html (lyrics)

Schei-wi-dei-wi-du - Die Mayrhofner

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1IOO5wdPJk

Three Little Birds – Bob Marley (1977)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LanCLS_hIo4

(title compliments of Erik_J :smile:)

Undisclosed Desires - Muse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8OOWcsFj0U

(You’re welcome, @ronpat.)

Vincent – Don McLean (1972)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dipFMJckZOM

Wanderin’ Star (I was born under a) - Lee Marvin

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7fAYAVuBRQ

X - Nicky Jam

You Shook Me All Night Long - AC/DC

Zipper - Brockhampton

You Give Love a Bad Name - Bon Jovi

Annie’s Going To Sing Her Song - Tom Paxton

Battle of Barnet (The) - Strawhead