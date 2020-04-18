[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2854

Vier Kerzen und Deine Liebe - Zillertaler Haderlumpen

#2855

Wild Goose Shanty - Strawhead

#2856

XenoChrist - The Faceless

#2857

You Don’t Bring Me Flowers – Neil Diamond and Barbara Streisand (1978)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxmkoG6dayM

#2858

Zef Side - Die Antwoord

#2859

Anyhow – Leonard Cohen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vE7bVGt17Zg
https://genius.com/Leonard-cohen-anyhow-lyrics (lyrics)

#2860

Bourbon and the Truth - Pete Gardiner

#2861

Cobwebs & Dust - Gordon Lightfoot

#2862

Diamonds and Rust – Joan Baez (1975)

https://www.last.fm/music/Joan+Baez/_/Diamonds+And+Rust/+lyrics

#2863

Exodus - Edith Piaf

(Bob Marley: post #1943)

#2864

Front Row Cowboy - Eric Bogle

#2865

Girl From Ipanema (The) - Eartha Kitt

#2866

House Of The Rising Sun – Joan Baez

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rD80eZ6Gxz0

YouTuber Comment: Released before ‘The Animals’ version, with lyrics that actually make sense.

#2867

I want to be evil - Eartha Kitt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SS02GeKuWQ4

(A classic from the nineties)

#2868

Judy Blue Eyes – Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (1969)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2T0RpkyqUU

#2869

Kiss Before You Go (A) - Katzenjammer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i09sN6NyXKg

(The clip also explains who they are)

#2870

Lady Madonna – John Lennon and Paul McCartney (1968)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czhd27cN2dg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lady_Madonna

#2871

My Dear - Katzenjammer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G5Y3Ku1IeQw

#2872

Night Comes On – Leonard Cohen (1984)

https://genius.com/Leonard-cohen-night-comes-on-lyrics

#2873

Oh Yoko! · John Lennon

