[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2843

Khusugtun - 12 Years (Chinese pseudo Mongolian band)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypxSCQGopP8

#2844

Last Farewell, The – Roger Whittaker (1975)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKdRpDpIR70

“For you are beautiful and I have loved you dearly, more dearly than the spoken word can tell.”

http://www.metrolyrics.com/the-last-farewell-lyrics-roger-whittaker.html (lyrics)

(one of my favorites)

1 Like
#2845

Mexican Whistler - Roger Whittaker
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LY5RRsoUrcY

(One I remembered)

1 Like
#2846

New York’s Not My Home - Jim Croce

1 Like
#2847

Old Brown Shoe - The Beatles

#2848

Poore Man Payes for All (The) - Strawhead

#2849

Quality Time - Hi-Five

#2850

Rose of Allendale - The Corries

#2851

Swinging Like a Brick - Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra

1 Like
#2852

3 (Three) - Britney Spears

(3 - Good luck search for this song title to avoid a duplicate. :stuck_out_tongue:)

#2853

Uptight – Stevie Wonder (1965)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZf3Byq8oLA

#2854

Vier Kerzen und Deine Liebe - Zillertaler Haderlumpen

#2855

Wild Goose Shanty - Strawhead

#2856

XenoChrist - The Faceless

#2857

You Don’t Bring Me Flowers – Neil Diamond and Barbara Streisand (1978)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxmkoG6dayM

1 Like
#2858

Zef Side - Die Antwoord

#2859

Anyhow – Leonard Cohen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vE7bVGt17Zg
https://genius.com/Leonard-cohen-anyhow-lyrics (lyrics)

#2860

Bourbon and the Truth - Pete Gardiner

#2861

Cobwebs & Dust - Gordon Lightfoot

1 Like
#2862

Diamonds and Rust – Joan Baez (1975)

https://www.last.fm/music/Joan+Baez/_/Diamonds+And+Rust/+lyrics