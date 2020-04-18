Khusugtun - 12 Years (Chinese pseudo Mongolian band)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypxSCQGopP8
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Last Farewell, The – Roger Whittaker (1975)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKdRpDpIR70
“For you are beautiful and I have loved you dearly, more dearly than the spoken word can tell.”
http://www.metrolyrics.com/the-last-farewell-lyrics-roger-whittaker.html (lyrics)
(one of my favorites)
Mexican Whistler - Roger Whittaker
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LY5RRsoUrcY
(One I remembered)
New York’s Not My Home - Jim Croce
Old Brown Shoe - The Beatles
Poore Man Payes for All (The) - Strawhead
Quality Time - Hi-Five
Rose of Allendale - The Corries
Swinging Like a Brick - Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
3 (Three) - Britney Spears
(3 - Good luck search for this song title to avoid a duplicate. )
Uptight – Stevie Wonder (1965)
Vier Kerzen und Deine Liebe - Zillertaler Haderlumpen
Wild Goose Shanty - Strawhead
XenoChrist - The Faceless
You Don’t Bring Me Flowers – Neil Diamond and Barbara Streisand (1978)
Zef Side - Die Antwoord
Anyhow – Leonard Cohen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vE7bVGt17Zg
https://genius.com/Leonard-cohen-anyhow-lyrics (lyrics)
Bourbon and the Truth - Pete Gardiner
Cobwebs & Dust - Gordon Lightfoot
Diamonds and Rust – Joan Baez (1975)
https://www.last.fm/music/Joan+Baez/_/Diamonds+And+Rust/+lyrics