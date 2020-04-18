Last Farewell, The – Roger Whittaker (1975)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKdRpDpIR70

“For you are beautiful and I have loved you dearly, more dearly than the spoken word can tell.”

http://www.metrolyrics.com/the-last-farewell-lyrics-roger-whittaker.html (lyrics)

(one of my favorites)