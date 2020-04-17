As Time Goes By - Jimmy Durante
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Betrand My Son - Larry Jon Wilson
C’est l’amour - Edith Piaf
Dance In The Shadows - Tom Paxton
Everyday - Buddy Holly
Fare Thee Well, Cisco - Tom Paxton
Glass Onion - The Beatles
Hard Time Losin’ Man - Jim Croce
I Will Dance- Katzenjammer
Jim Along Josie - The Barefoot Movement
Khusugtun - 12 Years (Chinese pseudo Mongolian band)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypxSCQGopP8
Last Farewell, The – Roger Whittaker (1975)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKdRpDpIR70
“For you are beautiful and I have loved you dearly, more dearly than the spoken word can tell.”
http://www.metrolyrics.com/the-last-farewell-lyrics-roger-whittaker.html (lyrics)
(one of my favorites)
Mexican Whistler - Roger Whittaker
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LY5RRsoUrcY
(One I remembered)
New York’s Not My Home - Jim Croce
Old Brown Shoe - The Beatles
Poore Man Payes for All (The) - Strawhead
Quality Time - Hi-Five
Rose of Allendale - The Corries
Swinging Like a Brick - Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
3 (Three) - Britney Spears
(3 - Good luck search for this song title to avoid a duplicate. )