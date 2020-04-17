[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2827

Venom - Eminem

#2828

When We Were Good - Tom Paxton

1 Like
#2829

XO TOUR Llif3 - Lil Uzi Vert

#2830

Ya Bassa - Clanadonia (Scottish pipes and drums group)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwWmcMz0ZVk

1 Like
#2832

Zebra - John Butler Trio

#2833

As Time Goes By - Jimmy Durante

#2834

Betrand My Son - Larry Jon Wilson

#2835

C’est l’amour - Edith Piaf

#2836

Dance In The Shadows - Tom Paxton

1 Like
#2837

Everyday - Buddy Holly

1 Like
#2838

Fare Thee Well, Cisco - Tom Paxton

#2839

Glass Onion - The Beatles

#2840

Hard Time Losin’ Man - Jim Croce

#2841

I Will Dance- Katzenjammer

#2842

Jim Along Josie - The Barefoot Movement

#2843

Khusugtun - 12 Years (Chinese pseudo Mongolian band)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ypxSCQGopP8

#2844

Last Farewell, The – Roger Whittaker (1975)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKdRpDpIR70

“For you are beautiful and I have loved you dearly, more dearly than the spoken word can tell.”

http://www.metrolyrics.com/the-last-farewell-lyrics-roger-whittaker.html (lyrics)

(one of my favorites)

1 Like
#2845

Mexican Whistler - Roger Whittaker
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LY5RRsoUrcY

(One I remembered)

#2846

New York’s Not My Home - Jim Croce

#2847

Old Brown Shoe - The Beatles