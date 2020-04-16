[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Quality Street - Van Morrison

RoboCop · Kanye West

Six String Orchestra - Harry Chapin

Through The Wire - Kanye West

Under a Raging Moon – Roger Daltrey (1985)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9eaU7Z_VRB4

Venom - Eminem

When We Were Good - Tom Paxton

XO TOUR Llif3 - Lil Uzi Vert

Ya Bassa - Clanadonia (Scottish pipes and drums group)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwWmcMz0ZVk

Zebra - John Butler Trio

As Time Goes By - Jimmy Durante

Betrand My Son - Larry Jon Wilson

C’est l’amour - Edith Piaf

Dance In The Shadows - Tom Paxton

Everyday - Buddy Holly

Fare Thee Well, Cisco - Tom Paxton

Glass Onion - The Beatles

Hard Time Losin’ Man - Jim Croce

I Will Dance- Katzenjammer

Jim Along Josie - The Barefoot Movement