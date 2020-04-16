For Those About To Rock - AC/DC
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Galveston – Glen Campbell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0nMPVwdmjk
(2001, Live performance at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with Lyrics)
Heartless - The Weeknd
If It Be Your Will – The Webb Sisters and Leonard Cohen Live in London
Jokerman - Bob Dylan
Keep A-Knockin’ (But You Can’t Come In) – Little Richard (1957)
Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat - Bob Dylan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOCYQtrm19s
Memories – Leonard Cohen (1979)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0fV_-hcdCI (Live on German TV)
https://genius.com/Leonard-cohen-memories-lyrics
(not the same as #963 by DaveM)
No More Lovin - Bo Diddley
On That Day – Leonard Cohen
https://www.metrolyrics.com/on-that-day-lyrics-leonard-cohen.html (lyrics)
People of the Sun - Rage Against the Machine
Quality Street - Van Morrison
RoboCop · Kanye West
Six String Orchestra - Harry Chapin
Through The Wire - Kanye West
Under a Raging Moon – Roger Daltrey (1985)
Venom - Eminem
When We Were Good - Tom Paxton
XO TOUR Llif3 - Lil Uzi Vert
Ya Bassa - Clanadonia (Scottish pipes and drums group)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwWmcMz0ZVk